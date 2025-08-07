National

Ramaphosa calls Putin on Ukraine crisis, bilateral issues

Discussion comes after Putin’s request to brief Ramaphosa on peace process

07 August 2025 - 21:50
by Alexander Winning
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine crisis and issues of bilateral interest on Thursday, the presidency said in a statement.

“The discussion followed President Putin’s request to brief President Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine and to engage on issues of mutual bilateral interest,” the statement said.

On Wednesday Ramaphosa called US president Donald Trump to discuss various including trade.

Reuters

Ramaphosa and Trump discuss bilateral trade on the phone amid tariff tension

Presidency confirms the presidents have agreed to further engagements, ‘recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in’
National
12 hours ago

Modi and Lula da Silva ‘exchange views’ after Trump’s tariffs

Conversation comes a day after Brazilian leader said he would start a conversation among Brics group over levies
World
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: A sense of urgency at last

In the past few days, our government has grudgingly accepted that it doesn’t have all the answers
Opinion
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Our negotiators misread the room

SA negotiators seemed too concerned with Trump’s voodoo calculations of tariffs rather than his real demands
Opinion
3 days ago
