President Cyril Ramaphosa held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine crisis and issues of bilateral interest on Thursday, the presidency said in a statement.
“The discussion followed President Putin’s request to brief President Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine and to engage on issues of mutual bilateral interest,” the statement said.
On Wednesday Ramaphosa called US president Donald Trump to discuss various including trade.
Ramaphosa calls Putin on Ukraine crisis, bilateral issues
Discussion comes after Putin’s request to brief Ramaphosa on peace process
