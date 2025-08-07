Ramaphosa and Trump discuss bilateral trade on the phone amid tariff tension
Presidency confirms the presidents have agreed to further engagements, ‘recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in’
07 August 2025 - 11:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the presidency said in a brief statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the two presidents “held a telephone discussion during the morning ... on bilateral trade matters”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.