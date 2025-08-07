Macpherson files criminal charges against suspended IDT executives
Attempted bribery of journalist sparks investigation and renewed calls to protect press integrity
07 August 2025 - 14:08
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has laid criminal charges against suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka and spokesperson Phasha Makgolane, following allegations they attempted to bribe a journalist investigating corruption within the entity.
The charges, which include attempted bribery, obstruction of media freedom and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), are now under review by Cape Town police, with a request for escalation to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks)...
