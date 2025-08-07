Tiny nonbiodegradable plastics can enter waterways and accumulate in food chains. Picture: 123RF/SATURA86
Draft regulations to prohibit the production, distribution, sale, import and export of plastic microbeads and products containing them were published on Thursday to bolster the battle against plastic pollution in SA.
Plastic microbeads, smaller than 5mm, are commonly found in cosmetics, personal care items, pesticides, toiletries and other products.
The regulations — issued under the National Environmental Management Act — propose to eliminate their use by imposing a blanket prohibition with provisions for monitoring, evaluation and penalties for noncompliance, including fines up to R10m or imprisonment for up to 20 years for repeated offences.
It makes provision for existing bead stocks to be phased out over 24 months.
“Plastic microbeads may be small but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense,” said forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George.
“By banning them we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.
“I urge stakeholders to engage with this process and help shape regulations that make a difference.”
The public has 30 days to comment on the proposed regulations.
Draft rules target plastic microbeads in battle against pollution
Fines of up to R10m or imprisonment for up to 20 years for repeated offences proposed
Draft regulations to prohibit the production, distribution, sale, import and export of plastic microbeads and products containing them were published on Thursday to bolster the battle against plastic pollution in SA.
Plastic microbeads, smaller than 5mm, are commonly found in cosmetics, personal care items, pesticides, toiletries and other products.
The regulations — issued under the National Environmental Management Act — propose to eliminate their use by imposing a blanket prohibition with provisions for monitoring, evaluation and penalties for noncompliance, including fines up to R10m or imprisonment for up to 20 years for repeated offences.
It makes provision for existing bead stocks to be phased out over 24 months.
“Plastic microbeads may be small but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense,” said forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George.
“By banning them we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.
“I urge stakeholders to engage with this process and help shape regulations that make a difference.”
The public has 30 days to comment on the proposed regulations.
TimesLIVE
SA tightens climate change regime
Dion George opens carbon budget regulations for public input
Green grouping presses environment minister to rekindle conservation plan
Dion George says SA will lead by example in pursuit of UN sustainability goals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA tightens climate change regime
Larger Northern Cape nuclear waste site could imperil residents, agricultural ...
SA poised to ratify high-seas treaty within a year, says top official
Emission exemptions granted to eight Eskom coal power plants
Dion George says SA will lead by example in pursuit of UN sustainability goals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.