Draft rules target plastic microbeads in battle against pollution

Fines of up to R10m or imprisonment for up to 20 years for repeated offences proposed

07 August 2025 - 20:14
by Staff Reporter
Tiny nonbiodegradable plastics can enter waterways and accumulate in food chains. Picture: 123RF/SATURA86
Draft regulations to prohibit the production, distribution, sale, import and export of plastic microbeads and products containing them were published on Thursday to bolster the battle against plastic pollution in SA. 

Plastic microbeads, smaller than 5mm, are commonly found in cosmetics, personal care items, pesticides, toiletries and other products. 

The regulations — issued under the National Environmental Management Act — propose to eliminate their use by imposing a blanket prohibition with provisions for monitoring, evaluation and penalties for noncompliance, including fines up to R10m or imprisonment for up to 20 years for repeated offences. 

It makes provision for existing bead stocks to be phased out over 24 months. 

“Plastic microbeads may be small but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense,” said forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George.

“By banning them we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

“I urge stakeholders to engage with this process and help shape regulations that make a difference.”

The public has 30 days to comment on the proposed regulations.

TimesLIVE

SA tightens climate change regime

Government publishes long-awaited carbon budget and mitigation planning regulations
National
3 days ago

Dion George opens carbon budget regulations for public input

Draft rules to steer SA’s emissions in line with Paris climate goals
Economy
2 weeks ago

Green grouping presses environment minister to rekindle conservation plan

Worldwide initiative for governments to designate 30% of Earth’s land and ocean area as protected by 2030
Economy
2 months ago

Dion George says SA will lead by example in pursuit of UN sustainability goals

Minister emphasises SA’s commitment to a low-carbon, climate-resilient society at G20 meeting
Economy
4 months ago
