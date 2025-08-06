Why only one helicopter was dispatched a week after deadly EC floods
Defence delays, fiscal inertia and fragmented disaster co-ordination converge in Eastern Cape floods
06 August 2025 - 14:42
Defence minister Angie Motshekga has confirmed only one Oryx helicopter was deployed to assist after the floods in the Eastern Cape, arriving more than a week after the event; 103 lives were lost.
The delay, vaguely described as resulting from “technical challenges”, reflects a breakdown in the SA Air Force’s (SAAF) operational capacity and exposes structural deficiencies in the state’s disaster management framework...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.