Ramaphosa asks court to stay damages case over apartheid-era crimes pending probe
Commission of inquiry ‘will get to the truth of why TRC cases were not investigated and prosecuted’, advocate argues
06 August 2025 - 17:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Pretoria high court to stay the constitutional damages case brought by victims of apartheid-era crimes pending a probe by a commission into allegations of political influence in delayed prosecutions by the state.
The victims of apartheid crimes initiated a legal battle earlier this year for the government to pay them R168m in constitutional damages. They accused the state, police and National Prosecuting Authority of obstructing the investigation and prosecution of murder cases referred to them by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). ..
