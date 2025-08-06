Dirco criticises Jacob Zuma’s ‘abuse’ of SA flag in Morocco to drum up support
During his visit, Zuma shared his support for Morocco, which considers the Western Sahara territory its own
The government has rebuked former president Jacob Zuma, now leader of the MK party, for using the SA flag on his trips to try to drum up support and funding for his opposition party.
“The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has registered its strong objection and concern regarding circumstances around the recent visit of an eminent SA leader, former president Mr Jacob Zuma, who is leader of MK party, [to] the Kingdom of Morocco and held a meeting in Rabat on July 15 2025, with His Excellency Mr Nasser Bourita, minister of foreign affairs, African co-operation and Moroccan expatriates,” Dirco said in a statement. ..
