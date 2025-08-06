Bay industrial automation company feels the sting of crippling US tariffs
Specialists in design, manufacture and export lose hundreds of millions in contracts as US clients withdraw
06 August 2025 - 21:35
ROVD Engineering has halted all expansion plans and warned that significant job losses are on the horizon after the imposition of a 30% tariff by the US on SA goods.
The 61-year-old Eastern Cape firm specialises in industrial automation systems, which are designed, manufactured and exported from its Gqeberha facility to support production lines at global automotive manufacturers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.