Deported citizen of Yemen.
The SA government has noted with concern the arrival in Eswatini of a group of dangerous criminals of various nationalities who were deported from the US, with the potential for more dangerous criminals of similar profiles to follow.
The US deported five men whom they described as “barbaric” due to their criminal history in the US, which includes child rape, murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and robbery.
According to US authorities, attempts to deport the men from Laos, Cuba, Jamaica, Vietnam and Yemen to their own countries were rejected, which is why they were deported to Eswatini.
Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations and co-operation, who had initially declined to comment on the matter, said on Tuesday that the minister had noted the earlier statement by Eswatini and the US, in which they indicated they would collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin.
“While respecting the sovereign decision of the government of Eswatini, the government of SA is deeply concerned about the profiles of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on our national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two countries,” Phiri said.
After three weeks of silence, SA expresses concern over deported criminals in Eswatini
Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini
LETTER: Deportees to Eswatini now a hop from SA
FRANCOIS BAIRD: US set to swoop on SA poultry industry
