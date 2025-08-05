Stellenbosch starts contact tracing after university student dies from meningitis

Efforts are being made to trace people who were in close contact with the Stellenbosch University student. File picture: STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY.
Stellenbosch University has confirmed that a detailed contact tracing operation is under way to identify people in close contact with a student who died at the weekend from meningococcal meningitis.
The body of second-year theology student Chris Scheffers was found at the Dagbreek residence.
Meningitis is endemic to the Western Cape, especially during winter. Most cases occur without a clearly identifiable source of contact.
“As this strain of meningitis can spread in close contact environments and is considered serious, the protocols of the university’s campus health services have been activated, guided by provincial and national health policies, with the university working in close partnership with the Western Cape government health and wellness to ensure all relevant protocols and preventative measures are adhered to,” the university said on Tuesday.
“Detailed contact tracing of people who were in close contact with Mr Scheffers over the past 10 days is under way so chemoprophylaxis (a preventative medication) can be issued within the next 24-hours to reduce risk of infection.
“In this regard, campus health services will directly engage with and medically advise those identified as close contacts over the next 24 hours. This includes students and staff.”
No further cases have been reported and the situation will be carefully monitored over the next few days.
“In accordance with protocol, identified close contacts are encouraged to only attend lectures if asymptomatic and wear masks in lectures and avoid gatherings [for example singing in groups] and not to take part in contact sport,” said the university.
“As a precautionary measure all general meetings and gatherings in the Dagbreek residence, where Mr Scheffers resided, have been postponed until the weekend.”
The bacterial infection initially presents with flu-like symptoms — headaches, muscle pains, joint pains and photophobia (eye sensitivity to light) — which become steadily worse: high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, diarrhoea or stomach pains, painful joints, cold hands and feet, seizures and/or drowsiness which can deteriorate into a coma. A red or purple rash may also be present which does not disappear when pressed.
Grant Leukes, residence head of Dagbreek, said Scheffers was an energetic young man who played a big part in a residence sêr (serenade) group for the past two years.
“He was involved in res and loved the community he stayed in. We will all miss him dearly and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said.
