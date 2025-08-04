National

‘Shocking’ that attorneys excluded from Madlanga commission, says BLA

The Black Lawyers Association says at the centre of the outcry is the missed opportunity to empower attorneys

05 August 2025 - 11:16
by Staff Writer
Chairperson of the commission, former acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) says it finds the appointment of advocates and the exclusion of attorneys as evidence leaders in the Madlanga commission of inquiry “shocking, embarrassing and discriminatory” to the attorneys profession.

The association made the comment in a letter to judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga after the judge announced the team of professionals to assist the commission’s work last week.

“We note that an all-advocate team has been appointed to the exclusion of attorneys,” Takalani Chris Mamathuntsha, secretary-general of the BLA, said in the letter dated July 29.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the commission to investigate criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system last month after explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with police investigations and overstepping his role when he ordered the disbandment of the political killings task team.

Mamathuntsha said there was no consultation with the leadership of the BLA on how this team should be composed, or even for guidance.

“The attorneys profession has contributed immensely to SA’s jurisprudence on the bench post our democratic elections.”

He said the profession, particularly members of both the BLA and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, had made themselves available for appointment to the judiciary and today were serving in all superior courts.

“We call on [Madlanga] to reconsider his decision of excluding the attorneys profession as it is sending a message to the public that attorneys are inferior to the task.”

He said at the centre of the outcry was the missed opportunity of empowerment of attorneys and a pattern that appeared to recycle lucrative briefs among some practitioners.

“We await your urgent replies as mandated by our members.”

Legal bodies warn of AI pitfalls that could lead to lawyers being disbarred

Judges in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have reported lawyers for citing non-existing case laws in two cases
National
3 weeks ago

Tau defends legal sector transformation policy in battle against big law firms

Tau promulgated the code requiring firms to increase black ownership, management, control and procurement
National
1 month ago

Court murders ‘extreme’ threat to justice, says crime expert

On April 8, a man was shot dead inside the Wynberg regional court and the gunman escaped without being arrested
National
3 months ago
