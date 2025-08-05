Parliament’s failure to ensure public participation a threat to democracy, says Corruption Watch
05 August 2025 - 20:13
The Constitutional Court’s finding that parliament failed in its constitutional obligation when it interviewed candidates vying for the Commission for Gender Equality’s top jobs shows legislators are sleeping on the job, says civil rights organisation Corruption Watch.
The organisation launched a legal showdown directly in the top court challenging parliament’s processes when it interviewed candidates for the gender commission’s commissioner jobs. ..
