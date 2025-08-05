Makhubele’s fate now in the hands of parliament
High court judge stands to lose the benefit of a judge’s salary for life if impeached
05 August 2025 - 05:00
Suspended Gauteng high court judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele’s time on the bench could soon come to an end after 17 months on it on a full-time basis, should parliament vote to impeach her.
Makhubele was found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last Friday. Whether she will remain a judge will depend on politicians in parliament. According to the constitution a judge may be removed from office only if the JSC finds a judge guilty of misconduct and the impeachment motion in parliament gets supported by a two-thirds majority. ..
