DA tables bill to bar the ‘impeachables’
New constitutional amendment seeks to block impeached judges and Chapter 9 heads from elected office
05 August 2025 - 15:16
The DA has published a private member’s bill proposing constitutional amendments to prevent individuals removed from key state institutions for misconduct from re-entering public office through election.
This includes impeached judges and former heads of Chapter 9 institutions. The bill’s objective is to close a constitutional gap that currently permits such individuals to stand as candidates for parliament, provincial legislatures or municipal councils — even if they were removed for ethical violations...
