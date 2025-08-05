DA and ANC head for showdown as NEC resolves to expand GNU
The two partners have been wrestling each other over their perceived dominance within the GNU
05 August 2025 - 10:33
The ANC will embark on what is expected to be tough and robust negotiations to reconfigure the government of national unity (GNU), having resolved on its expansion during its national executive committee (NEC) meeting this past weekend.
In his closing address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the NEC had resolved to include other parties in the GNU...
