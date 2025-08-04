Treasury looks to private sector for disaster insurance
Initiative comes in the context of the heightened risk of disasters induced by climate change
04 August 2025 - 05:00
The National Treasury is looking to short-term insurers to step in to provide cover for public infrastructure that could be damaged or destroyed as a result of natural disasters.
Most public infrastructure remains uninsured, placing a large contingent liability on the government and the Treasury plans to explore public private partnerships to insure critical infrastructure. ..
