SA police chief meets Lesotho counterpart on alleged training camps

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola is in Lesotho to discuss allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa. Picture: SIYA DUDA
National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola on Monday led a delegation of senior officials from government departments under the auspices of the National Joints Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to meet his counterpart in Lesotho, advocate Borotho Matsoso.
High on the agenda are discussions about alleged illegal Basotho military training camps in SA, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.
Late last month, Masemola said preliminary investigations had uncovered no evidence of such camps.
The one-day meeting is under way in Maseru.
The delegation of senior SA officials includes:
Deputy national commissioner of policing and co-chair of the Natjoints Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili.
The head of Interpol in SA.
A senior officer from police crime intelligence.
A senior official from the department of home affairs.
The Lesotho mounted police service delegation is led by Matsoso and includes:
Deputy police commissioner responsible for operations Likhama Moqhebi.
Senior officers from the mounted police service crime intelligence unit, specialised operations and the detectives unit.
“General Masemola will apprise the Lesotho police chief on what SAPS crime intelligence-driven operations have yielded so far,” said Mathe.
“Advocate Matsoso and his delegation are expected to present a report on what the Lesotho mounted police service has uncovered so far.”
The two police chiefs are expected to release a joint statement on findings and a way forward after the discussions.
