National

SA police chief meets Lesotho counterpart on alleged training camps

Top police brass from neighbouring countries in one-day intelligence sharing discussion in Maseru

04 August 2025 - 16:25
by TimesLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola is in Lesotho to discuss allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa. Picture: SIYA DUDA
National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola is in Lesotho to discuss allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa. Picture: SIYA DUDA

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola on Monday led a delegation of senior officials from government departments under the auspices of the National Joints Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to meet his counterpart in Lesotho, advocate Borotho Matsoso.

High on the agenda are discussions about alleged illegal Basotho military training camps in SA, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Late last month, Masemola said preliminary investigations had uncovered no evidence of such camps.

The one-day meeting is under way in Maseru.

The delegation of senior SA officials includes:

  • Deputy national commissioner of policing and co-chair of the Natjoints Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili.
  • The head of Interpol in SA.
  • A senior officer from police crime intelligence.
  • A senior official from the department of home affairs.

The Lesotho mounted police service delegation is led by Matsoso and includes:

  • Deputy police commissioner responsible for operations Likhama Moqhebi.
  • Senior officers from the mounted police service crime intelligence unit, specialised operations and the detectives unit.

“General Masemola will apprise the Lesotho police chief on what SAPS crime intelligence-driven operations have yielded so far,” said Mathe.

“Advocate Matsoso and his delegation are expected to present a report on what the Lesotho mounted police service has uncovered so far.”

The two police chiefs are expected to release a joint statement on findings and a way forward after the discussions.

TimesLIVE

SA border agency tightens security with drone surveillance and traceable stamps

Six border guards qualify as drone pilots with more scheduled to undergo pilot training
National
23 hours ago

Madlanga inquiry to assess witness protection case by case

The first witness may be KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, but it is yet to be determined
National
6 days ago

Madlanga fully empowered to clean up SA’s criminal justice system

Acting chief justice gets wide powers to root out syndicate influence in government
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Exporting more to China may not be the salve for ...
National
2.
Locals to benefit from proposed changes to ...
National
3.
Gauteng premier reshuffles department heads after ...
National
4.
Kunene walks away from MMC job and ...
National
5.
SA tightens climate change regime
National

Related Articles

Water department will work with police to bring down ‘water mafias’

National

Kunene walks away from MMC job and pothole-riddled city

National

Court rules Mbeki and Mabandla may not intervene in TRC prosecutions lawsuit

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.