EMERGENCY MEASURES
SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit
‘Block exemption’ is cornerstone of government support, with export support desk and R340m localisation support fund
04 August 2025 - 12:04
UPDATED 04 August 2025 - 23:40
The government will grant exporters a temporary harbour from antitrust rules, part of a broader relief package unveiled on Monday in response to a unilateral 30% US import tariff due to take effect this week.
The so-called block exemption, to be published this week, allows rival exporters to co-ordinate infrastructure, logistics and market intelligence without fear of cartel prosecution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.