New mineral resources bill looks at artisanal mining
The department’s proposed licensing regime for small-scale mining aims to formalise informal operations and buffer against global trade shocks
04 August 2025 - 15:24
The mineral resources and energy department has gazetted a correction to the Draft Mineral Resources Development Bill, 2025, to include a proposed licensing regime for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM).
The current proposal formalises previously informal operations through demarcated ASM zones, streamlined permits and eligibility criteria accessible to community-based entities. According to the department, these measures aim to unlock inclusive economic growth, deepen beneficiation, and correct historical imbalances in access to SA’s mineral wealth...
