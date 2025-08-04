Godongwana rejects MK call for higher mining royalties
Finance minister says higher royalties could affect investment in the sector
04 August 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has rejected a call by MK party to increase the mineral and petroleum royalties, which he says compare favourably with regimes in other countries.
He warned an increase in royalty rates could hit investment in the mining sector, negatively affecting royalty revenue. ..
