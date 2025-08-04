Final call on lower inflation target lies with the Treasury, ANC says
Economic transformation committee to review proposal for a policy shift
04 August 2025 - 05:00
The ANC has endorsed finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s position that any adjustment to the inflation target falls under his authority, after Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago signalled a shift last week towards a 3 % anchor in policy forecasts.
Yet, the ANC has tasked its economic transformation committee (ETC) with reviewing a proposal to lower the target. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.