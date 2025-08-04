Exporting more to China may not be the salve for US tariff pain, Tau says
Trade, industry and competition minister says it would be irresponsible to enter into new trade deals without proper due diligence
04 August 2025 - 12:04
The government is looking to use the R340m localisation support fund to help SA businesses reroute exports to other markets following the US’s decision to impose a 30% tariff on SA exports.
But trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau says it would be irresponsible to enter into new trade deals with China and other countries without proper due diligence. ..
