RAF’s Letsoalo pushed ahead with appeal days before end of term
Pretoria high court dismisses CEO’s application to overturn his suspension
03 August 2025 - 17:30
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo continues with his legal bid to have his suspension lifted as his term comes to an end on Wednesday.
Pretoria high court judge Graham Moshoana dismissed Letsoalo’s application submitted in June to have his suspension in May overturned. Letsoalo filed a scathing leave to appeal, accusing the judge of being “biased”, and this was heard in the high court last Thursday. ..
