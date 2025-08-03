National

Gauteng premier reshuffles department heads after damning report

Panyaza Lesufi announces the changes alongside the release of more forensic investigative reports

03 August 2025 - 17:01
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has removed or reshuffled several heads of department after a damning report that revealed about R1.8bn in budget underspending, including missed service delivery performance targets.

Lesufi said on Sunday that the provincial government took “serious exception”to missed performance targets.

“We took serious exception that with the challenges we are facing of service delivery we cannot afford departments that are missing performance targets. We also found some audit outcomes which indicated some departments are not performing ideally.

“Within that context, I’ve taken a decision to reshuffle and reset heads of departments and remove other heads of departments from their responsibilities,” he said.

Lesufi announced the changes alongside the release of newly concluded forensic investigative reports.

These reports, finalised by the provincial forensic audit unit in the office of the premier, form part of Gauteng’s broader commitment to transparent and accountable governance. The premier disclosed the outcomes of 47 forensic reports on June 24.

The new departmental heads from August 1 are: 

  • E-government: Masabata Mutlaneng (from infrastructure) 
  • Infrastructure development: Rufus Mmutlana (moved from education)
  • Transport: Thulani Mdadane (retained, but the post is to be advertised)

Lesufi also appointed several acting heads of departments:

  • Environment: Matthew Sathekge
  • Sports, arts, culture & recreation: Mpho Nawa
  • Social development: Phumla Sekhonyane
  • Education: Albert Chaane

Announcements on the community safety and health department heads are pending.

Lesufi retained: Ncumisa Mnyani (treasury), Darion Barclay (co-operative governance & traditional affairs), Puleng Gadebe-Mabaso (human settlements), and Khululekile Mase (agriculture & rural development).

The process of recruiting permanent appointees was under way, he said. 

The Sunday Times reported in May that Lesufi was expected to axe a “significant” number of provincial heads and the action was imminent. However, he could not immediately act for several reasons, including that it would disrupt the auditor-general’s work.

He also announced the appointment of a new head of Gauteng’s economic development department, Motlatjo Moholwa.

Lesufi said Moholwa brought a wealth of public service experience and had served as head of economic research and chief economist in the City of Johannesburg, lead economist for Land Bank and deputy director-general in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng departments of economic development.

TimesLIVE

