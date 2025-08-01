JSC recommends impeachment for judge Nana Makhubele
The judge was found guilty of gross misconduct
01 August 2025 - 17:46
Suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele faces removal from office after being found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which has recommended that she be impeached.
Makhubele is the third judge in SA history to face an impeachment vote in parliament. ..
