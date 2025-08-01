National

Home affairs fires 38 ‘delinquent’ officials in 12 months

Eight of the 38 axed officials have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms of between four and 18 years

01 August 2025 - 12:41
by Modiegi Mashamaite
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Picture: SUPPLIED.

The home affairs department is intensifying its internal cleanup campaign, with 38 officials dismissed for misconduct and corruption in the past 12 months.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber announced this week that five more officials were dismissed with immediate effect on Monday, their offences ranging from fraud to sexual assault.

“In 12 months we have rid home affairs of 38 crooked and delinquent officials. I repeat my warning to anyone involved in corruption: the days of defrauding this department or committing acts of sexual harassment or abuse while relying on long drawn-out disciplinary processes, are over,” said Schreiber. 

According to the department, the crackdown is not limited to internal disciplinary action as eight of the 38 officials dismissed have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms of between four and 18 years. A further 19 are now facing criminal prosecution.

The latest dismissals come on the heels of a high-profile bust of a passport syndicate in Durban last month, in which two home affairs officials and three members of the public were arrested.

“These results demonstrate the growing success of home affairs in dealing with criminal syndicates inside and outside the department.”

Schreiber credited a cohort of principled public servants for helping to accelerate disciplinary action against wrongdoers.

“I thank the diligent officials, including those involved in accelerating disciplinary processes, who are playing a critical role in our work to clean up home affairs,” he said.

“Committed officials such as these are the future of home affairs as we continue to work together as team home affairs to clean out the corrupt elements that represent the past.”

The department said its internal cleanup campaign would continue and warned that officials who flouted the law would face swift and decisive consequences.

TimesLIVE

Schreiber unveils new visas for film and events sectors

‘No more paper-based delays’, says minister of new visa schemes aimed at film and events sectors
National
2 weeks ago

Minister hails reforms to turn around home affairs

Leon Schreiber cites the department’s many achievements during the budget vote debate
National
3 weeks ago

Population register upgrade rapidly proving its worth, says Schreiber

Justice cluster alone now processing more than 180,000 transactions a day through new service, says minister
National
4 weeks ago

Minister calls for foreign criminals to serve time in their home countries

Correctional services’ Pieter Groenewald says SA spends R11m a day on inmates from other countries
National
4 weeks ago

Schreiber rejects TymeBank’s plea to reverse verification price increase

Minister says price increases so far have deprived home affairs of the resources required to maintain the NPR
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Top court denies Zuma direct access over Mchunu’s ...
National
2.
Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu runs into headwinds in ...
National
3.
Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative ...
National
4.
SA rolls out emergency measures as tariff ...
National
5.
Locals to benefit from proposed changes to ...
National

Related Articles

Schreiber unveils new visas for film and events sectors

National

Minister hails reforms to turn around home affairs

National

Prisons committee supports law change to fast-track deportation of 13,000 ...

National

Population register upgrade rapidly proving its worth, says Schreiber

National

Schreiber rejects TymeBank’s plea to reverse verification price increase

National

Home affairs to roll out upgraded and more expensive ID verification service

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.