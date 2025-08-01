Business Day 40th anniversary
DEFINING MOMENTS: Saki Macozoma and the redemption of BEE
Former political leader and Safika Holdings chair says the empowerment policy is a great success story
As part of Business Day’s 40th anniversary reflections, we continue our deep-dive series into the policy pivots that reshaped South Africa — from inflation targeting and the rollout of a national HIV/AIDS programme, to landmark M&A deals and high-profile corporate collapses
Saki Macozoma stepped into his Safika Holdings boardroom, newsboy cap sitting snug on his head. The walls around him carried history — framed newspaper clippings chronicling his company’s turning points and a man’s journey through them.
In postapartheid SA, few figures straddle the political and corporate spheres as deftly as Macozoma. Once imprisoned for student activism, he emerged as a reformer in state-owned enterprises, a voice in national policy and the architect of Safika Holdings, one of SA’s most enduring BEE firms. ..
