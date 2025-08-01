Cyril Ramaphosa urges calm amid tariff storm
The president says the government is working on interventions aimed at cushioning the blow to key sectors including agriculture and automotive
01 August 2025 - 11:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa opted for a measured response to Washington’s 30% import duties (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/2025-08-01-trump-imposes-30-tariff-on-sa-as-dozens-of-countries-feel-the-pain/), stressing diplomacy over confrontation and insisting targeted relief would blunt the effect.
“All channels of communication remain open to engage with the US, and our negotiators are ready pending invitation from the US,” Ramaphosa said in a statement...
