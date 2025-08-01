FlySafair flights to resume as pilots’ wage strike ends
Trade union Solidarity and airline management have signed a four-year deal for above-inflation wage increases
01 August 2025 - 14:09
The wage strike by pilots affiliated to trade union Solidarity at low-cost carrier FlySafair ended on Friday after parties signed a four-year wage agreement for above-inflation wage increases.
This followed the signing of a formal agreement between airline management and Solidarity on Friday, concluding several weeks of intensive engagement under the guidance of the CCMA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.