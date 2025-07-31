Top court upholds Vodacom’s appeal in ‘Please Call Me’ case
Legal battle for compensation is set to drag on after dispute is referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal
31 July 2025 - 11:28
UPDATED 31 July 2025 - 21:09
“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom’s legal battle for compensation is set to drag on after the Constitutional Court referred the dispute back to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), saying it was unhappy with its ruling.
The case, one of the most high-profile intellectual property disputes in SA, is set to continue in court for much longer and will mean millions of rand more in legal fees for Makate and Vodacom. ..
