Sustainable aviation fuel in Africa is a chicken-and-egg conundrum
Demand remains low because prices are high, while prices remain high due to limited supply
31 July 2025 - 05:00
While the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Africa is still at an early stage, the challenge is ensuring markets on the continent are not left behind as global SAF production scales, according to Haldane Dodd, executive director of the Geneva-based Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) that fosters collaboration on issues of concern for aviation and society.
“Around 45 countries are now developing or implementing policies to speed up the uptake of SAF but so far, none in Africa. This creates an opportunity for regional co-ordination,” Dodd said...
