SA rolls out emergency measures as tariff deadline hits

Measures include the launch of an export support desk to help SA ease new trade relations

31 July 2025 - 21:56
by Thando Maeko

Pretoria is treating a 30% US tariff on SA exports as a fait accompli, triggering a contingency plan to keep SA’s production lines moving in key sectors.

The punishing tariff wall ushers in new trade relations...

