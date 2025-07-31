Political interference will not feature in grid expansion programme, says Masondo
That will address investor worries about governance and accountability in large-scale public infrastructure projects and SOEs
31 July 2025 - 15:59
A $500m credit guarantee facility aimed at jump-starting SA’s transmission infrastructure overhaul will function as an independent entity, free from political interference, deputy finance minister David Masondo says.
The government will initially provide R2bn of the funding required to begin expanding the country’s electricity transmission lines to 14,000km, which is a critical step as state-owned utility Eskom battles grid constraints that threaten new generation projects...
