‘Please Call Me’ inventor’s battle with Vodacom referred to SCA
The Constitutional Court signalled on Thursday that it was unhappy with certain aspects of a previous ruling by the appeal court
31 July 2025 - 11:28
“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom’s legal battle for compensation has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
In a unanimous ruling read by outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in his last sitting in the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the court signalled it was unhappy with certain aspects of a previous SCA ruling...
