TARIFFS CRUNCH
Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative markets and tax incentives
Two-pronged contingency plan in place as the US’s August 1 deadline for 30% duties on trade from SA approaches
31 July 2025 - 05:00
The government is offering the motor vehicle and agricultural sectors alternative markets and possible Treasury-backed tax incentives, a two-pronged contingency plan to keep production lines humming if the US raises a 30% tariff wall on SA exports on Friday.
“As it stands, if a 30% trade tariff from the US is imposed, we have put in place alternative mechanisms, so we are able to avert a crisis,” trade, industry & competition spokesperson Kaamil Alli said in an interview with Business Day on Wednesday...
