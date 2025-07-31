National

Illicit cigarettes cost Mpumalanga store R600,000

Company ordered to buy 500 double-seater desks for local schools

31 July 2025 - 19:19
by Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Uptown Superstore in Mpumalanga was fined R600,000 and ordered to buy 504 double-seater desks for four schools in Highveld Ridge. Picture: 123RF/FILE
Uptown Superstore in Mpumalanga was fined R600,000 and ordered to buy 504 double-seater desks for four schools in Highveld Ridge. Picture: 123RF/FILE

A Mpumalanga store found guilty of selling illicit cigarettes has been fined R600,000 and ordered to buy 504 durable, high-quality double-seater desks for local schools. 

Initially, the shopkeeper and two directors of the business were charged but charges were withdrawn against the individuals after the company directors entered a plea bargain with the state, and only the company was charged. 

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Col Magoseni Nkosi, more than 4,000 packets of illicit cigarettes valued at R107,700 were seized during a raid in September 2024. 

The shopkeeper, Riaz Moolla, was arrested by the Hawks Secunda-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit. 

The two company directors, Fatima Moolla and Suliman Ismail Moolla were also charged. 

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Maj-Gen Nico Gerber commended the investigation team, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the judiciary for their hard work on the case.

“It is an interesting sentence. Criminals are again out of pocket due to their crimes. The community is benefiting from this sentence, and it will definitely help the next generation in their education,” Gerber said.

The company was sentenced for contravention of the Tobacco Products Control Act, contravention of the Customs and Excise Act and contravention of the VAT Act.

The company was given three months to comply with the judgment.

TimesLIVE

Japan Tobacco International SA says tobacco bill will cost jobs and fuel illicit trade

The tobacco industry argues the state should enforce current legislation properly before it makes new rules
National
3 days ago

Draft tobacco bill ‘will fuel illicit cigarette trade’

Proposed legislation will do little to curb smoking while leading to extensive job losses, lobby group says
National
6 days ago

BAT’s SA future hangs in balance as volumes plunge on illicit trade

The group says volumes have declined 40% since 2020 due to the availability of illegal cigarettes
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Top court denies Zuma direct access over Mchunu’s ...
National
2.
SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline
National
3.
Lawyer absconds with funds after using client’s ...
National
4.
Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu runs into headwinds in ...
National
5.
Plan B to avert tariff crisis targets alternative ...
National

Related Articles

Draft tobacco bill ‘will fuel illicit cigarette trade’

National / Health

Illegal tobacco sales cost R100m a day

Companies / Retail & Consumer

SA falls short on shielding tobacco bill from industry influence

National / Health

Ban on sale of single cigarettes would ruin small businesses, say informal ...

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.