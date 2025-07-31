High court sets aside Tshwane’s ‘unlawful’ R600m cleansing levy
Lobby group AfriForum successful after initiating court bid to halt implementation of garbage tariff
31 July 2025 - 21:14
The Pretoria high court has set aside Tshwane metro’s implementation of a new garbage levy by which it planned to collect about R600m a year.
In May the municipality’s council approved implementation of a cleansing levy to bill 196,396 residential property ratepayers and 62,055 businesses using private refuse removal contractors. They do not pay the metro for garbage removal. ..
