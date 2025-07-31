Final death knell to Karpowership deal
The Pretoria high court has found the licences issued by Nersa to Karpowership to be invalid
31 July 2025 - 15:28
Three electricity generation licences issued to Turkish electricity generation company Karpowership have been found by the Pretoria high court to be invalid and have been set aside.
This represents the final death knell for the proposed deal that electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa confirmed in October last year was “dead in the water”. It was initially intended as a way of relieving SA’s electricity shortages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.