Constitutional Court dismisses Zuma’s application in case against Ramaphosa
Apex court says the application does not engage its jurisdiction denies direct access
31 July 2025 - 14:22
The Constitutional Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s urgent application for direct access to have police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister set aside.
In dismissing the application, the court said the case does not engage its jurisdiction and therefore direct access was refused...
