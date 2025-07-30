Numsa signs above-inflation pay deal with glass sector bosses
Employees will receive a 5.5% wage increase in 2025 and 6% in 2026
30 July 2025 - 12:38
The country’s 13,000 workers employed in the glass sector will receive above-inflation wage increases after union Numsa clinched a two-year wage deal with employers this week.
The wage agreement with the Glass Industry Employers Association will see employees receiving a 5.5% wage increase in 2025 and 6% in 2026. The inflation rate is hovering at about 3%. ..
