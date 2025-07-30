National

No Treasury officials have had lifestyle audits for two years, says Enoch Godongwana

Finance minister says Treasury has trained staff and sourced appropriate tools to bolster its capacity to conduct lifestyle reviews

30 July 2025 - 13:39
by Modiegi Mashamaite
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

No National Treasury officials were subjected to lifestyle audits in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question from DA MP Hendrik Krüger, Godongwana said the public service and administration department provided guidelines for three progressive stages of integrity checks: lifestyle reviews; lifestyle investigations; and lifestyle audits.

“Lifestyle review is the first test and assesses whether an official is living within their means, but it is inconclusive to confirm wrongdoing. Lifestyle reviews are conducted based on discrepancies or red flags identified during the financial disclosure period.

“Lifestyle investigation is the second test and serves to probe further the findings from a lifestyle review, to confirm undeclared sources of income and any wrongdoing. Lifestyle audit is the third test and is a more complex version of lifestyle investigation,” he said.

In response to Krüger’s question about the number of officials audited and the outcomes, Godongwana said lifestyle reviews were last conducted in the 2021/22 financial year on two chief directors and one director.

“All three senior management service (SMS) members were cleared and no further steps were taken. No SMS members were referred for lifestyle reviews in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

“The financial disclosures made in the 2024/25 financial year are still undergoing verification.”

Godongwana said the Treasury had “bolstered its capacity to conduct lifestyle reviews by training its staff and sourcing appropriate tools” and was consolidating its ethics function under the office of the director-general to improve oversight.

In a separate reply to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, President Cyril Ramaphosa said lifestyle audits for the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers would be co-ordinated by the office of the director-general and the secretary of cabinet, both of whom are qualified auditors.

Ramaphosa’s remarks follow a renewed push for transparency by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, who recently launched lifestyle audits targeting 400 high-risk officials in various departments.

According to Macpherson, the first phase of those audits began in March and will conclude in September, with the next phase scheduled for October to March 2026.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng leadership must show they are ethical, says ethics council

The Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council report shows that of the 750 senior managers in Gauteng, only 170 have been vetted by the SSA
National
2 months ago

Former EOH director Anushka Bogdanov fined R500,000 for PhD lie

Bogdanov was initially appointed as an independent non-executive director at the company now known as iOCO
Companies
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cachalia ‘a man in a clean white suit entering a pigsty’

Acting police minister will be running a ministry reeking of meddling, collusion and stalled investigations
National
2 weeks ago

LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: The true toll of tax season

Sars is simply applying existing legislation, and the real issue lies in how well SMEs are equipped to comply, writes Luncedo Mtwentwe.
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Lawyer absconds with funds after using client’s ...
National
2.
SCA overturns high court ruling on R500m Gauteng ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa warns Zuma case involving Firoz ...
National
4.
Macpherson halts EPWP funds to Free State ...
National
5.
SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline
National

Related Articles

Full transition to lower inflation target may take two years, says BofA

Economy

SA borrows €500m from Germany to advance just energy transition

Economy

Municipalities’ R8bn debt a ‘serious concern’ for Rand Water

National

Velenkosini Hlabisa to meet municipalities over chaotic service delivery

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.