MK’s Dali Mpofu runs into headwinds in Mchunu case
Mpofu had a tough time persuading the justices why his client, Jacob Zuma, could not trust a judge chairing the commission
30 July 2025 - 21:10
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers and those representing his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, spent the whole day in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday arguing the merits of minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave of absence.
Zuma and his MK party argued the minister should have been dismissed and not placed on special leave to make way for a commission of inquiry investigating claims Mchunu disbanded a police task team on political murders in KwaZulu-Natal when it was close to exposing suspects behind high-profile killings...
