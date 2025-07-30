Eskom debt relief bill approved amid oversight concerns
New legislative framework replaces R70bn debt takeover with R90.2bn revised loan structure
30 July 2025 - 14:21
Parliament has finalised the Eskom Debt Relief Amendment Bill, formally establishing the legislative basis of a restructured debt support programme for the country’s embattled power utility.
The National Assembly adopted the measure last week and the National Council of Provinces followed suit on Wednesday, with 56 votes in favour, 10 against and no abstentions. The bill now awaits presidential assent...
