Bridgette Motsepe was falsely accused of corruption and money laundering. Picture: FACEBOOK/BRIDGETTE MOTSEPE RADEBE
The Botswana government has apologised to SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe for falsely accusing her of corruption.
In 2019 government investigator Jako Hubona alleged that Motsepe-Radebe was the co-signatory to bank accounts in which funds allegedly stolen from the Bank of Botswana were laundered, and implicated her in financing terrorism.
The allegations also impugned others, including former president Ian Khama. Botswana’s High Court last month found the claims were false.
“The allegations made by Hubona against Motsepe[-Radebe] and supported by the government bodies he mentions are entirely false and were made recklessly,” the Botswana government said in a statement.
“The government of Botswana, the directorate of corruption and economic crime, the directorate of intelligence security services and Hubona unconditionally retract their allegations and apologise to Motsepe[-Radebe] for making them.
“The new human rights-based government of Botswana under the leadership of advocate Duma Boko reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law and assures the public that fabrications of the nature as [have] occurred will never [recur].”
Botswana says sorry to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations
'The allegations are entirely false and were made recklessly'
TimesLIVE
