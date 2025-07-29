SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline
A reset of relations with Washington before August 1 is inevitable, says trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau
29 July 2025 - 20:17
SA’s trade team is mounting a last-ditch campaign ahead of Friday’s deadline to head off a punishing 30% blanket tariff on exports to the US while bound by a nondisclosure agreement that cloaks every twist of the talks.
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau and Mcebisi Jonas, special envoy to the US, have deployed a blend of deal-making and diplomatic signalling aimed at resetting bilateral terms before Friday’s deadline to stave off the higher duties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.