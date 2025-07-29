R820m overspend exposes budget misalignment at correctional services
Written reply confirms prior-year payments from current budget, contradicting minister Pieter Groenewald’s assurances
29 July 2025 - 15:13
The department of correctional services has confirmed R820.165m in outstanding invoices from the 2023/24 financial year were settled using the 2024/25 budget allocation.
The disclosure, made in a written reply to DA MP Janho Engelbrecht, shows that the department entered the current financial year with significant carry-over liabilities and has already exceeded its capital works budget by R108.743m in the first quarter. ..
