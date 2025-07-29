Makhanda meeting with mayor on land invasions collapses

Residents meet Makhanda city officials on Tuesday. Picture: SUPPLIED
A meeting between Makhanda residents and mayor Yandiswa Vara collapsed on Tuesday after parties failed to reach an agreement over the occupation of a parcel of land along the R67 road.
The meeting was held at the Indoor Sport Centre in Extension 6, metres away from the section of land that had been overrun on Sunday.
Tuesday’s meeting in Makhanda — formerly Grahamstown — was the second between city officials and residents about the lack of housing and broader service delivery issues in the city.
During questions, residents began singing in protest and eventually walked out.
On Sunday hundreds of residents demarcated plots on the old golf course along the R67. In response, police used stun grenades to disperse protesting crowds that blocked nearly roads with burning tyres. Protests continued on Monday.
The municipality opened a case with the police and was preparing to apply for an interdict to stop the land occupations.
The meeting was live-streamed on the municipality’s Facebook page.
Residents said they had been struggling for years to get homes.
