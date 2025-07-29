Long-term concern as municipalities owe Rand Water R8bn
The Blue and Green Drop reports show that 105 of the 144 water services authorities in SA are in a water service delivery crisis
29 July 2025 - 11:58
The billions of rand municipalities owe Rand Water is a “serious drain” on the bulk water supplier’s ability to function, CEO Sipho Mosai said on Tuesday.
“Currently, we can raise capital in the markets [but] it’s a matter of serious concern for us in the long term,” he said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.