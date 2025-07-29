National

Former DA member Jacobs to replace Kunene as Joburg councillor

PA leader Gayton McKenzie wants his new party member to ‘continue the good work Kunene has been doing’

29 July 2025 - 15:26
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
Liam Jacobs has been appointed as a Joburg councillor by PA leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: DASO
PA leader Gayton McKenzie has named new party member Liam Jacobs, who recently defected from the DA, as a councillor in Joburg, replacing PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene.

Kunene recently resigned as transport MMC and councillor and his party placed him on special leave pending an investigation into alleged links to murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe.

During a Facebook live stream, McKenzie said he would inform Joburg mayor Dada Morero of his decision on Tuesday. He wants to give Jacobs local government experience in preparation for contesting the mayoral candidacy in Tshwane.

“We want him to get the experience, help fix potholes and continue the good work Kunene has been doing,” McKenzie said.

“This is your chance to show people you don’t just complain and point out mistakes. This is your chance to show people you can lead. You have shown people your heart, people have fallen in love you with, don’t disappoint them. This is your moment.”

Jacobs served as a DA MP since the 2024 elections in the portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture.

His journey took a turn when he joined the PA in June in a surprise move after clashing with McKenzie in parliament during a committee meeting. Despite that, Jacobs said he felt welcomed in the PA, claiming he was “used” in the DA.

After his appointment as a PA councillor, Jacobs took to X and wrote: “Pointing out problems is easy. Fixing the problem is the real work. Let’s get to the real work! Salute.”

