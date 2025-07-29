Ramaphosa warns Zuma case involving Firoz Cachalia will be punishing on top court
The president warns that Jacob Zuma’s case will have punishing consequences for Constitutional Court
The urgent application initiated by former president Jacob Zuma directly to the Constitutional Court without approaching lower courts will have “far reaching and punishing consequences” for the apex court, President Cyril Ramaphosa has argued.
“It will have far-reaching and punishing consequences for this court because if it concludes this case engages its exclusive jurisdiction, then all cases involving cabinet reshuffles and arguments that the president has in some or other way not upheld and defended the constitution will come to this court without first going before any other court,” Ramaphosa’s heads of argument read. ..
